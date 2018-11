With so many style It Girls (hi, Alexa Chung and Alexandra Richards) sporting looks inspired by the 1960s, we’ve figured out one of the simplest ways to channel the era is by rocking a pair of menswear-inspired Chelsea boots á la Keith Richards and George Harrison.

Cue this leather version that’s not only affordable but super-comfy (note the rubber sole). And, since burgundy is one of the season’s key colors, you’ll be on-trend in more ways than one.

Athens Chelsea Ankle Boots, $87.95; at ASOS