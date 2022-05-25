StyleCaster
ASOS Is Now Available At Nordstrom, Here’s What to Buy, According to Our Fashion Writer

by
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re an avid online shopper, you’ll be excited to hear that ASOS is now at Nordstrom which means your internet scrolling just got a whole lot easier (and cuter). You’re probably familiar with ASOS as an online site with hundreds of brands conveniently located in one shoppable destination—amongst these brands is ASOS Design, the elevated in-house label for trending pieces. I’m personally always drawn to ASOS Design for unique special occasion dresses and statement pieces. I prefer a hybrid of online and in-person shopping because sometimes I just want to try pieces on IRL before purchasing. The ASOS and Nordstrom partnership has arrived to make that dream come true. 

Nordstrom will now carry an expanded ASOS Design collection in select stores and online. The brand’s selection includes women’s and men’s items ranging in sizes from XS-4X with most items priced under $100. It looks like my Zara shopping habit officially has some competition. 

When scrolling through the ASOS collection on Nordstrom’s site the first thing you’ll notice is how lively it is. While there are some neutral pieces and everyday basics, most pieces are made to make a statement. I’m talking lots of sequins, dinosaur print sweaters and silhouettes that make a puff-sleeve look tame. The collection plays into the maximalist dressing trend that I truly hope will never go out of style. Keep reading for my top picks to make a statement this summer.

STYLECASTER | Asos at Nordstrom

Floral Embroidered Long Sleeve Minidress

This flouncy mini dress is so cute for summer special occasions and the sheer fabric balances out the long sleeves.

Floral Embroidered Long Sleeve Minidress $220
STYLECASTER | Asos at Nordstrom

Floral Quilted Jacket

This light lavender jacket is perfect for chilly evenings and will look cute over every sundress and tank top you own.

Floral Quilted Jacket $79
STYLECASTER | Asos at Nordstrom

Tuck Detail Minidress

White dresses and warm weather go hand-in-hand. I love the flirty ruching on this white mini dress.

Tuck Detail Minidress $95
STYLECASTER | Asos at Nordstrom

Scarf Crop Camisole

‘Tis the season for hot going out tops. This crop top has the shape of a scarf with the structure of a tank.

Scarf Crop Camisole $15
STYLECASTER | Asos at Nordstrom

High Waist Non-Stretch Balloon Jeans

Bright colors are all the rage right now and there’s no hotter shade than hot pink! Give your denim an upgrade with this high-waisted pair.

High Waist Non-Stretch Balloon Jeans $46
STYLECASTER | Asos at Nordstrom

Dinosaur Jacquard Sweater

Nothing looks more old school than a dinosaur sweater! This brown and blue knit is such a cute conversation starter.

Dinosaur Jacquard Sweater $45
STYLECASTER | Asos at Nordstrom

Plunge Neck Wide Leg Jumpsuit

This floral jumpsuit is the ultimate power outfit. Brunch? Jumpsuit. Date night? Jumpsuit. Wedding? Jumpsuit! This one is available in plus sizes 16-24.

Plunge Neck Wide Leg Jumpsuit $80
STYLECASTER | Asos at Nordstrom

Edition Sequin Stripe Button-Up Shirt

A white button-up is classic but for a night out, put a glittery spin on it. This sequined button-up shirt would look incredible with a pair of laid-back light wash jeans.

Edition Sequin Stripe Button Up Shirt $140
STYLECASTER | Asos at Nordstrom

Ripped High Waist Mom Jeans

Per the sequined button-up, this pair of baggy ripped jeans will balance out any statement top.

Ripped High Waist Mom Jeans $51
STYLECASTER | Asos at Nordstrom

Cutout Long Sleeve Satin Dress

This cutout dress is a longer spin on the classic LBD and is sure to be the next star of your closet.

Cutout Long Sleeve Satin Dress $60
STYLECASTER | Asos at Nordstrom

Curve Abstract Print Long Sleeve Dress

This psychedelic print dress looks like something Dua Lipa would wear (which is always a good thing). It’s available in plus sizes 12-22.

Curve Abstract Print Long Sleeve Dress $58
