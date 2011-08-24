Ask The Expert: Molly Yestadt Talks Hats and Fascinators

One of our favorite hatmakers is Molly Yestadt of Yestadt Millinery, and as soon as we saw the parade of hats and headwear going down the Fall 2011 runways for everyone from Dsquared2 to Lanvin, we knew we needed to chat with her about headwear this season, and figure out a strategy to make this trend work for us! We wanted to know the biggest trends, the ones that could be easily worn by everyone, and what to consider when wearing a statement fascinator, Kate Middleton style!

What was your favorite collection that featured headwear this season?

Men’s Comme des Garcons Spring 2012. I found the men’s shows this season to be particularly inspiring especially these abstract gorgeous white [hats].

What do you think are the biggest hat trends for fall?

The bohemian style floppy hat seems to be having a moment. This matches back to the whole ’70s vibe that’s going on, though honestly if you do it be sure to mix it up so its not too literal. The most exciting trend for fall is this tall crowned look [like at Lanvin]. Not for the faint of heart.

Which is the hardest headwear trend to wear? Why?

The statement fascinator (or cocktail piece). It’s not that its hard to wear per se, it’s just that it has to be well done. If you’re wearing a statement on top keep the rest simple. Also have to keep in mind the appropriate hairstyle that works with the piece, some merit an equally exciting do and others are best with a natural mane.

Are any of the trends universally flattering?

We are working with this mid-brim hat that seems to work on a lot of different women. It has a creased crown which draws the eye down and creates a bit of allure for the wearer.

What’s the most important thing to consider when you’re buying a hat?

That you feel great in it and it fits well. It’s all about feeling good and wearing it with style and confidence.

Above, Molly at work. Photo: Ian Allen

Click through to see our favorite looks from the Yestadt Millinery Fall collection. (Photographer: Samantha West Photography)