Asian Models Taking Over the World, Rachel Zoe’s Preg Style

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Nobody likes to think of an entire ethnicity as a trend, but after the all-Asian model move at Givenchy, it’s kind of maybe happening. Ming Xi and Hyoni Kang team up for the February issue of Dazed & Confused in a dreamy spread envisioned by Will Davidson, and they look amazing. (FGR)

Rachel Zoe is rather demurely letting that baby bump show, and she looks, dare I say, glow-y. (Huff Po)

WWD is pinning Kate Middleton and Charlene Wittstock (set to marry Prince William of Wales and Prince Albert II of Monaco) in a Battle Royale letting Karl Lagerfeld and Armano comment on their styles. People are so funny. (WWD)

Anna Wintour wore Tom Ford to a Gucci dinner and she looked good – but isn’t it kind of a dis to wear a past Creative Director’s dress in front of a new Creative Director? Maybe? (Styleite)

In more Kate Middleton news, kind of, a film about Will and Kate is being made and will be on Lifetime. Love. It. (People)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!

RT @NylonMag CUTE ! @JaredEng: At my JewelMint photo shoot w super stylist @CherCoulter & Kate Bosworth. Wearing their rings (; yfrog.com/h71oozxj Adorable.

RT @amyodell I want the Theyskens’ Theory collection. Like, all of it. We concur.

RT @Joan_Rivers by KristinTice I hear there’s so much snow on the ground in New York City that it looks like they’re filming “The Charlie Sheen Story.” Harsh, but amaze.

RT @littleylittley Gregory Littley James Cameron ( @JimCameron ) has officially joined Twitter…..his tweets will go on …and on. #BadTitanicRef Witty!

RT @MichaelKors Michael Kors Classic cutie? Rocker chick? What kind of Valentine are you? Take our FB quiz and find out! http://ow.ly/3MccH Fashion quizzes are kind of my reason for living.