8 AAPI TikTokers to Follow Stat For Fashion Inspo, Travel Guides & More

Scroll To See More Images

As a Chinese American, I’m constantly looking for consultation on how to get the best-winged eyeliner on my small hooded eyes, or 10-minute versions of my favorite recipes, like eggy fried rice. Luckily, TikTok’s algorithm sensed my interests and recommended some amazing AAPI TikTokers for me to follow over the last couple of months. These influencers range from style and fashion influencers to food and travel bloggers.

From the best Amazon workout set dupes to which K-beauty products are actually worth it, these Asian creators are experts in their fields. Many of these influencers, like Steph Hui (@stxph.h) and Joanne Lee Molinaro (@thekoreanvegan), are newcomers who blew up on TikTok, adding to the much-needed AAPI representation in the digital space. The tips and tricks I’ve picked up from them have been so life-changing. I mean, I can finally do a cat-eye that doesn’t leave me looking like a raccoon, which is no small feat! If you’re looking to upgrade your life and gain inspo and intel from the best influencers in the game, follow these eight TikTokers now.

Steph Hui (@stxph.h)

22-year old Hong-Kong raised, NYU-educated Steph Hui (@stxph.h) went viral last year for her makeup transformations and quick GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos. Her content caters to both the beauty novice to pro, from easy hairstyles to deciphering the glass skin trend. Clearly, her streamlined artistry has been appealing to the masses; 819k+ followers look to her for guidance on how to perfect a personalized lip color combination and find a non-greasy sunscreen for everyday makeup.

Alexa Jade (@the.navarose)

Alexa Jade, better known by her online alias Nava Rose (@the.navarose), has been posting TikToks pre-pandemic, but really blew up in 2020. She’s a Los-Angeles based dancer and thrift store connoisseur who is known to DIY and bring new life to her finds. She has 5.7M+ people looking at her edgy yet girly style as inspiration. Alexa is also vocally part of the BTS Army, which translates to engaging videos on concert fits and dances.

Danica Cadelina (​​@www.bynicalina.com)

If you’re ever itching for a healing girl summer, Los-Angeles based travel influencer Danica Cadelina’s (@www.bynicalina.com) lifestyle content feels like a warm, cozy hug. Her videos showcase beautifully serene gardens, lush green wilderness and the occasional LA-restaurant recommendation. Her 48.1k+ followers lust for an escape from city chaos along with Danica as she vlogs her slower pace of life.

Joanne Lee Molinaro (@thekoreanvegan)

Joanne Lee Molinaro (@thekoreanvegan) is a Korean-American lawyer turned TikTok-certified star who has been following a plant-based diet since 2016. She started her TikTok in the height of the pandemic in mid-2020, and her video on making Korean braised potatoes for her husband went viral. Now, her 60-second recipes share veganized and accessible Korean recipes to her 3M+ followers. She keeps them unique by adding her touching and sentimental voiceovers that celebrate her parents’ immigrant experiences and heritage.

Milan Mathew (@milan.mathew)

Desi beauty and fashion creator Milan Mathew (@milan.mathew) produces TikToks that proudly showcase the intricacies of her cultural makeup and attire, with videos like “How to Drape a Saree 101” and “Indian Outfits Haul”.

She, along with her 962k+ followers, test Y2K thin eyebrows and find mascara hacks together. Follow her as she navigates Desi culture, beauty trends, and most endearing of all, South Asian societal norms with her mom.

Kylie Sakaida (@nutritionbykylie)

Honolulu-raised, now Los Angeles-based Kylie Sakaida @nutritionbykylie) is a registered dietician who started posting her snack recommendations, easy meal prep ideas and expert reactions/reviews of trendy cleanses in 2020. She breaks down nutritional labels, fat versus muscle loss and IBS-friendly foods for her 2.1M+ followers, but her most popular videos are her one to five-minute lunch ideas. Healthy, fast and tasty? Sign us up.

Lauren Wolfe (@laurenwolfe)

Half-Korean New-York based Lauren Wolfe (@laurenwolfe) is a queen of Amazon dupes, hacks and picks. Her popularity grew on TikTok in 2020 with her “How to Style” and affordable fashion Shein/Amazon must-haves and try-ons. Her 747k+ followers love her accessible but trendy looks. As her following expands, so is her content, as she’s now broadening her posts to lively travel and lifestyle videos.

Simone Siew (@balloonbreath)

Simone Siew is a Malaysian Chinese American TikToker (@balloonbreath) who recommends and reviews all genres of books, from novels that explore the concept of loneliness to opening PR packages from publishing houses. Simone and her online book club of 22k+ followers unearth quotes, bestsellers, and BIPOC/queer/women authors. Follow Simone to keep up with your reading goals this year and onwards.