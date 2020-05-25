What It’s Like Being An Asian American Student During The Pandemic

As I sat down in class one day in early March, I overheard my classmates discussing the rumored causes of coronavirus, from bat soup to pangolins. It was then that one of my classmates asked, from across the room, if COVID-19 was caused by people in China eating dogs. I looked around to see if anyone else thought the comment was racist, but no one seemed shocked. As an Asian American student, the coronavirus pandemic is an especially difficult topic for me, and since my elderly relatives live in the province next to Wuhan, I’ve been worried for them since January.

Hearing old stereotypes about Asians eating dogs (which has absolutely no connection to the origins of COVID-19, by the way) certainly doesn’t help me feel at ease—in fact, this casual racism makes me incredibly uncomfortable, and it’s hard to believe it’s still socially acceptable. One might wonder how this became the norm, but there are examples all around, even at our highest levels of government. Current president Donald Trump has repeatedly called COVID-19 the “Chinese virus,” although he did backtrack later when asked to clarify, saying he was talking about China and not Asian Americans.