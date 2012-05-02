Ashton Kutcher Does His Best Karl Lagerfeld Impression — And It’s Good

I’m not the biggest Ashton Kutcher fan. Any man who singlehandedly made Von Dutch a popular brand (okay, I bought a few trucker hats but it was all in the past!) and left his woman in her time of need does not receive the Spencer Cain seal of approval. However, I can’t lie: the dude is pretty funny sometimes. I mean, I know I’m not the only one who teared up during Just Married.

Anyway, our friends over at Pop Chips are back with an absolutely outstanding ad campaign that you have to see to believe. They have enlisted The Kutch to portray Karl Lagerfeld — or “Darl.” Ashton’s Lagerfeld is beyond words. Like actually. “Money creates taste and I have lots of both,” he proclaims. I’m pretty sure Karl once said the same thing to me over French 75s at the Ritz in Paris. Whatever, a gal can dream.

Take a look at the video below and weigh in — does Ashton do Uncle Karl justice, or should he stick to “punking” celebrities?