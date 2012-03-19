Is Ashton Kutcher Finally Returning To His Home Planet?

Sorry, I know that headline is a little harsh. I need to stop being so hard on Ashton Kutcher, but I just can’t help it. Some of his behavior over the past few years makes it SO EASY. But truthfully, I don’t know the dude and let me go on the record as saying that I’m sure he’s a lovely guy.

Anyway, let’s get to the story: Ashton Kutcher will be traveling into outer space with Virgin Galactic. Richard Branson, Virgin CEO and British icon, confirmed it on his blog earlier today. He is officially the “500th astronaut customer” (whatever the hell that means) and will be joining a few others as they embark on what will definitely be a life changing journey. Tickets allegedly cost $200,000, so if you’re a rich and bored cougar with a penchant for trucker hats, you know what to do. Book it, ladies!

Now, I’m actually really jealous. After all, who didn’t dream of going to space as a wee lad? I’m just bummed that Lance Bass never made it up there. He could have done some seriously great things for all of us. I dream of an unknown species running around in FUBU belting out the words, “Dirty, dirty, dirty…POP.”

Branson is stoked about the trip, and stated, “Ashton is joining a fast expanding group of true pioneers who are on their way to a life changing experience and a place in the history books. It’s great to have him on board.” It’s great to have him on board, indeed.