Ashton Kutcher Doesn’t Want Us To Follow Him On Twitter

Ashton Kutcher is tired of his words being used against him. While I can’t blame him, maybe he should have thought a little bit more about that before he spoke in the past.

Anyway, in an effort to ensure his privacy and that his words won’t be taken out of context, it seems that Ashton is blocking entertainment journalists left and right from seeing him on the social media site Twitter. Ashton and Twitter certainly have a past together, but we’d like to point out a little thing called Freedom of the Press AND the fact that once you tweet something that’s you going on record, dude. Don’t want someone to see it? Don’t tweet it — end of story.

So why the lack of love? Ashton originally used the site as him and Demi Moore‘s way of showing the world their love, but as their relationship began to tank, he started acting out. The major backlash occurred after he tweeted a message of confusion regarding the Joe Paterno controversy. Many felt he was insensitive, ill-informed, and had no right to comment.

All I can say on this matter is FINE, Ashton! If you don’t want me to follow you, I certainly won’t follow you. Case closed, hombre.



