Ashton Kutcher + Alessandra Ambrosio Hop On The ‘Orient Express’ In A New Fashion Film

Looks like Mila Kunis isn’t the only lady that’s stirring up some news today alongside actor/model/Twitlebrity Ashton Kutcher.

Just released last week, Brazilian fashion label Colcci has debuted their latest fashion film starring Ashton Kutcher and model & Mommy-to-be (again) Alessandra Ambrosio for their autumn/winter 2012 campaign. The film was shot on location in Jaguariúna, São Paulo in Brazil back in mid-January, when Alessandra was already a few months preggers and had a bit of a bump going on.

Thanks to Photoshop, some smart styling and model maneuvering, you can’t even notice that there’s a little Alessandra posing in the shot as well!

It’s definitely worth a watch just for the semi-giggle and cheese-ball factors, since the “fashion film” is just basically behind-the-scenes footage combined with a few on-camera stares (I’ll admit there’s a moment where Kutcher’s babe-osity shoots through the roof), presented through some dimly-lit, colored filters.

Check out the fashion film and a making-of video down below as well as a few snaps from the print campaign in the gallery above, and let us know what you think of the campaign by leaving a few words underneath!