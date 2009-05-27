Ashley Tisdale, Sunny Delight

Ashley Tisdale was doing what Hollywood starlets do best yesterday, getting iced coffee and running errands. The High School Musical star matched a bright yellow and white <a href=" https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/urban/catalog/productdetail.jsp?navAction=jump&isProduct=true&id=16008062″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Lark & Wolff by Steven Alan Stripe Boatneck Sweater, with cut off jeans and biker boots. Not sure how we feel about the combo (separately all three are fantastic) but the sweater sure did brighten up our day, and you can never go wrong in classic Ray-Ban aviators.