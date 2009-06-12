Ashley Tisdale, From “High School Musical” to “Guilty Pleasure”

<a href=" http://www.stylecaster.com/news/2873/ashley-tisdale-sunny-delight/BG0IZFJm” target=”_blank”>Ashley Tisdale promoted her new album, “Guilty Pleasure,” set to come out on July 28th, in Madrid, Spain yesterday. The High School Musical star is embracing a new punk rock style while abroad, sporting kohl rimmed eyes and rugged black motorcycle boots (the very same pair she was seen wearing while out and about in LA recently). What would the principal say about Sharpay’s new style, not to mention the actual title of her new album? Doesn’t “Guilty Pleasure” seem more Britney Spears than Disney tween superstar? I sense a stint in rehab coming on, or a DUI at the very least…