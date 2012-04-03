Ashley Smith Goes Pant-Less In Urban Outfitters’ Latest Editorial And Fashion Film

Ok Urban Outfitters, we get it–you guys in Philly really like model Ashley Smith.

After first appearing in the retailer’s March catalogue for the late spring 2012 season, which included starring in a Spring Break-esque photoshoot and video short shot in Hawaii alongside fellow PYTs Julia Nobis, Rachel Rutt, Yuri Pleskin and Jasper Seven, the gap-toothed gal from Texas stars in UO’s latest editorial story called “The Kaleidoscope Dress Collection.”

The curated set of frilly frocks features 14 season-appropriate dresses from a small handful of labels like BB Dakota and Boxing Kitten, with Ms. Smith working it out in each of these pieces for the camera, sans any kind of trousers.

Not only is the editorial making us more than ready to bust out our favorite maxi-dresses and open-toed shoes once the weather starts to get really good, but it’s making a few of us wish that we had golden locks just like Ashley’s to rock some pastels in our hair strands too.

Oh, and don’t think we didn’t catch those fuchsia eye brows on Ashley, too! Of course, that would be something a few of us in the office would don come happy hour.

Check out all the colorful styling goodness for yourself in the slideshow above, and don’t forget to check out the trippy video from the shoot down below, featuring one happy-go-lucky Ashley Smith.