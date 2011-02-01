Ashley Smith Gets Her Freak On For T By Alexander Wang

If you read our site regularly, you know that we can’t get enough of Trump Models’ Ashley Smith. Really, we’re obsessed. That smile, that blonde hair, that killer bod… Everything’s better in Texas, right?

There’s one trait of Ashley’s that we didn’t know about until just now, and that’s her amazing dancing abilities. Girl’s got personality for days, and in this video for Style.com, she gets down with music producer Diplo for the Spring 2011 T by Alexander Wang campaign. Miss Smith is certainly not shy, and her moves make those supremely comfy clothes look good even though they start to fall off of her towards the end!

The guerilla-style campaign will launch just in time for Fashion Week on February 7, and the posters will likely be plastered all over downtown New York. Watch Ashely jam out in the full video below.