Ashley Smith & Bambi Heat Up Free People’s July Lookbooks

Boho babes and rock and roll chicks, rejoice! One of our favorite contemporary labels Free People called upon two of our favorite models of the momentAshley Smith and Bambi Northwood-Blythto create the July lookbook and catalog of our dreams.

Decked out in fringe, crochet and lace aplenty, Smith channels the rock goddesses of the ’60s and ’70s, shot in her hometown of Austin, Texas. The light summer pieces (that you can shop now!) are perfect for a day outdoors at a music festivaldon’t forget to bring your tambourine! In the July lookbook, Bambi models the ’70s-inspired pre-fall collection, which is filled with super comfy wardrobe staples. The faded bellbottoms, floral bed jackets and suede tops are certainly worthy of any Marianne Faithfull or Janis Joplin fan.

Click through to see Ashley and Bambi’s looks!