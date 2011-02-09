Ashley Simpson To Divorce, Do You Want Your BF in GF Jeans?

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Ashley Simpson filed for divorce from Pete Wentz which is sad because they have a bebe but also, kind of expected. (Hollywood Life)

Not into the whole baggy boyfriend jean style? Well Levi’s thinks dudes want to wear their girlfriend’s jeans, hence their new girlfriend jeans style which look so tight that most likely no man who wears his girlfriend jeans will ever be able to have children. (Levi’s)

Patricia van der Vliet has some crazy hair for Sonia Rykiels spring 2011 campaign in some very cool, very French images, photographed by Cdric Buchet. (FGR)

Check out Prabal Gurung’s sketches, they’re the hotness. The inspiration, he explains, draws on romantic styles seen throughout Victorian times with a slightly savage, street-wise edge. (Style)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @Grazia_Live Grazia_Live by NETAPORTER Theysken’s Theory collection has FINALLY landed on @NETAPORTER We ADORE. http://bit.ly/g6qoE1 I concur…

RT @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham Model casting all day x vb http://yfrog.com/h4j19hj OMG, those girls are so lucky.

RT @beckadiamond becka diamond Going to see Naomi at Ion for a little color love, she’s the best ever #fashionweekprep

RT @jimshi809 Jim Shi LUV this combo: Joseph Altuzarra’s collaborated w/ Current/Elliott on a capsule collection of 6 jean styles debuting at his FW11 show! #nyfw Good collab.

RT @cmbenz: Hehe driver forgot to turn on meter. Love it.

RT @AJMukamal Audrina Patridge filming outside of Hearst – Oh hey @MTVstyle If she gets a clothing line I’m outta here.

Main image: Christopher Polk, Getty Images