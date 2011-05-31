Ashley Olsen Reacts Like Any Girl to a McQueen Compliment

The Olsens obviously were in attendance at the Met Gala and walked the McQueen exhibit, although Ashley’s experience may be a bit different than other museum goers.

Ashley Olsen told WWD that a dress she’d worn to the Art of Elysium event in Los Angeles before McQueens death was exhibited, explaining that seeing it was really special. It was the only contact I really had with him. He was with a friend I guess and I was wearing it and he wrote to the friend, Tell Ashley I love the way she wore that.'”

I mean, I love how she threw that in there because you know you would tell anyone who would listen, including any and all reporters that Alexander McQueen paid you a personal compliment. I’d frame that letter.

M-K, however was a bit more “regular” in her experience, explaining, “I walked alone a bit and I sat in front of each piece for as long as I could without being rushed through.”

Also, did WWD really need to refer to the CFDA nominees as “scissor sisters?” Um?

Photo: WWD