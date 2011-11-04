Ashley Olsen, Naomi Watts & More: Best Dressed Of The Week

From menswear to gowns, this week’s crop of starlets and fashion icons pulled out all the stops, wowing us with a variety of colors and silhouettes. We love that color is still prominent on the red carpet despite the fact that we’re traveling further and further away from the blissful summer months. A splash of white or electric blue is perfect for making a statement and keeping an ensemble feeling young and playful.
Amanda Seyfried looks adorable and fresh in her H&M Eco-conscious collection shortsuit that she paired with black Sergio Rossi pumps.
Actress Elizabeth Chambers wears a sweet green mini.
Naomi Watts sparkles in a Stella McCartney gown.
Stephanie March kills it in this pantsuit.
Tory Burch looks upper-east-side-chic -- and we wouldn't expect anything less from the famous designer.
Ashley Olsen does a great take on menswear, complete with the most amazing Christian Louboutin flats EVER.
Nikki Reed in a gorgeous, sophisticated Maria Lucia Hohan gown.
We're obsessed wtih Kate Bosworth's head-to-toe Chanel look.
Cat Deeley shimmers at the Chanel dinner in Los Angeles.
Maggi Gyllenhaal glows in a beautiful, ethereal Alexander McQueen gown.