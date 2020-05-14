Ashley Olsen Is Being the Best Sister to Mary-Kate Amid Her ‘Nasty’ Divorce

Ashley will always have MK’s back. Ashley Olsen reaction to Mary-Kate’s divorce to Olivier Sarkozy shouldn’t be a surprise for anyone who has a twin sister. A source told E! News on Wednesday, May 13—the day news broke that Mary-Kate filed for divorce from her husband of six years—that Ashley invited her sister to stay with her at her home outside of New York City as MK sorts through her divorce.

E! News reports that MK is living with Ashley and few of their mutual friends after Mary-Kate receive an email from her ex-husband’s lawyers, telling her that she needed to move out of the New York City apartment they shared together. “It’s gotten very ugly between them,” E! News’ source said of MK’s relationship with Olivier. It’s become a “heated divorce. She’s done with constant drama.”

TMZ broke the news on Wednesday that MK had filed for divorce from her husband of five years after the email from his lawyers, which stated that she needed to move out of their New York City home by May 18 because Olivier had ended their lease without her knowledge. Per legal documents obtained by TMZ, MK asked Olivier’s lawyers to extended the deadline to May 30 but hasn’t heard back. Per TMZ, she asked for the deadline to be delayed because of guidelines in New York City that will make moving at this time very difficult.

To combat Olivier’s layers, MK filed for an emergency divorce, which would prohibit him from disposing of her belongings until the divorce is finalized. MK originally filed for divorce on April 17, but due to the current health situation, the courts were only processing emergency filings. Because of this, MK decided to file for an emergency divorce this week in hopes that it will speed up the process.

MK married Olivier, a French banker, in 2015 after three years of dating.