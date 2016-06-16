Ashley Olsen Spotted with 59-Year-Old Artist George Condo

Ashley Olsen may have turned 30 this week, but that’s not too old to have boyfriend nearly twice her age. Page Six reports the once famous tween, now famous fashion mogul and 59-year-old artist George Condo may be dating.

The two were spotted looking “romantic” at the Mercer Hotel in New York, but Ashley’s rep passed it off as official Row business. “It was simply a business meeting,” the rep said. “Mr. Condo just finished [an] advertisement for the Row.” Condo, whose wife filed for divorce last year, is a successful artist with pieces at the MoMA, the Met, the Whitney, and the Row’s homepage.

He’s also a favorite of Kanye West and created the cover art for his 2010 opus My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Yeezy also tapped Condo to customize a Birkin bag with nude paintings, which he presented to Kim as a Christmas present in 2014.