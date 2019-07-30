StyleCaster
Ashley Olsen Has A Mysterious Ring On *THAT* Finger & We Have Some Tea

Ashley Olsen Has A Mysterious Ring On *THAT* Finger & We Have Some Tea

Ashley Olsen
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.

Is that what we think it is? This mystery ring clue has Ashley Olsen engagement rumors buzzing. The fashion icon was spotted out on Monday wearing a new ring on her finger while out with her boyfriend, Louis Eisner. While the couple was out grabbing a bite to eat and seeing the new movie Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, it wasn’t long before onlookers noticed a black band on Ashley’s wedding finger. The Olsen twin is known for keeping her life incredibly under wraps and hasn’t said a peep about this new milestone.

Recently, the couple was seen out celebrating her 33rd birthday with her twin sister Mary-Kate and her husband, Olivier Sarkozy. This occasion marked one of the few times Ashley and Eisner have been spotted out together since they were first linked back in 2017. The two were spotted out last August out in Bel Air and “seemed very comfortable with each other” according to E! News. Her beau had his arm around her the “entire time” as they spent some quality time together.

Ashley’s sister, Mary-Kate started dating Sarkozy back in 2012 and the two got engaged just two years later. Previously, she was linked to Heath Ledger before he passed away in 2008. It came out after Ledger’s passing that he’d been dating Mary-Kate around the time of his death. At the time, it was said that the apartment that the late actor was in at the time of his death was owned by Mary-Kate and Ashley, that rumor later ended up being denied by both sisters.

We doubt we’ll get a confirmation on whether Ashley is actually engaged, but we’re looking forward to any wedding deets that might be forthcoming.

1 of 36
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen’s Fashion Evolution | Pin it!
Pin it!

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen’s Fashion Evolution, from Child Stars to Trendsetters | @stylecaster

STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
July 1991

At the 1991 ABC Summer Press Tour in Universal City, California.

Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
December 1991

At the 60th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 1993

At the ABC Sponsors Meeting in New York City.

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
October 1993

At an event in Planet Hollywood in New York City.

Photo: Steve Eichner/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
March 1994

At the 46th Annual Writers Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
July 1994

At the 13th Annual Video Software Dealers Association Convention and Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
November 1995

At the It Takes Two Westwood premiere in Westwood, California.

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
January 1998

At the Spice World Hollywood Premiere in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
September 1998

At the ABC Fall Kick Off Party in Westwood, California.

Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
December 1999

At the premiere of Anna and the King in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Jim Smeal/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
July 2001

At the Rush Hour 2 Hollywood premiere in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
July 2002

At the premiere of Austin Powers: Goldmember in Universal City, California.

Photo: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
June 2003

At the premiere of Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Albert L. Ortega/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
April 2004

At the ceremony honoring them with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2004

At the Los Angeles premiere of New York Minute in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2005

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala celebrating Chanel at the Metropolitan Museum of Art In New York City.

Photo: Peter Kramer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
June 2007

At 25th Annual CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images for CFDA.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2008

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
October 2008

At the launch of their clothing line, Elizabeth and James, at Selfridges in London.

Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
November 2009

At the "The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit: A Tribute to Tim Burton" at MOMA in New York City.

Photo: Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
December 2009

At the New York premiere of Nine in New York City.

Photo: James Devaney/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
February 2010

Winning the Style Icon Award at the Elle Style Awards in London.

Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
November 2010

At the 7th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award in New York City.

Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
June 2011

At the 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
October 2011

At the DW by Kanye West Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2012 show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2014

At the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
June 2014

At the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

Photo: Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2015

At the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2016

At the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum in New York City.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
July 2016

At the James Flagship store opening celebration with InStyle in Los Angeles.

Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2017

At the 40th anniversary of Studio in a School in New York City.

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2017

At the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum in New York City.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
June 2017

At the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
May 2018

At the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Fashion Evolution
June 2018

At the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.

