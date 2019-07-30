Ashley Olsen Has A Mysterious Ring On *THAT* Finger & We Have Some Tea

Is that what we think it is? This mystery ring clue has Ashley Olsen engagement rumors buzzing. The fashion icon was spotted out on Monday wearing a new ring on her finger while out with her boyfriend, Louis Eisner. While the couple was out grabbing a bite to eat and seeing the new movie Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, it wasn’t long before onlookers noticed a black band on Ashley’s wedding finger. The Olsen twin is known for keeping her life incredibly under wraps and hasn’t said a peep about this new milestone.

Recently, the couple was seen out celebrating her 33rd birthday with her twin sister Mary-Kate and her husband, Olivier Sarkozy. This occasion marked one of the few times Ashley and Eisner have been spotted out together since they were first linked back in 2017. The two were spotted out last August out in Bel Air and “seemed very comfortable with each other” according to E! News. Her beau had his arm around her the “entire time” as they spent some quality time together.

Ashley’s sister, Mary-Kate started dating Sarkozy back in 2012 and the two got engaged just two years later. Previously, she was linked to Heath Ledger before he passed away in 2008. It came out after Ledger’s passing that he’d been dating Mary-Kate around the time of his death. At the time, it was said that the apartment that the late actor was in at the time of his death was owned by Mary-Kate and Ashley, that rumor later ended up being denied by both sisters.

We doubt we’ll get a confirmation on whether Ashley is actually engaged, but we’re looking forward to any wedding deets that might be forthcoming.