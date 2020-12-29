What’s the Deal With Ashley’s Prenup From ‘RHOP’? What We Know About Her Marriage to Michael

Since RHOP premiered on Bravo in January 2016, Housewives fans have been desperate to know the details of Ashley and Mcihael Darby’s prenup from The Real Housewives of Potomac.

RHOP, the eighth show in Bravo’s Real Housewives universe, aired the third part of its season 5 finale on Sunday, December 27. In the episode, Ashley was asked about her relationship with Michael (who didn’t appear for the reunion) after an explosive fight between them in the RHOP season 5 finale. As fans remember, the fight between Ashley and Michael occurred at Juan and Robyn’s engagement party after Michael went to the producers to try to get to them to remove footage of his altercation with Candiace’s husband, Chris.

The finale saw Ashley tell Michael to let the producers do their job and yell at him about how embarrassed she was of him before leaving the party alone. During the third part of the reunion, Ashley explained that she and Michael worked out their differences when they got home and even went on vacation with their baby son, Dean, the next day. (Ashley is also pregnant with her and Michael’s second child.)

Of course, this all leads to questions about Ashley and Michael’s prenup from The Real Housewives of Potomac and whether they will stay married. Ashley has talked about her prenup here and there throughout RHOP. Season 3 of RHOP saw Michael and Ashley talk after they extended their prenup from three years to five years. “If it’s a show of good faith to you that I’m in this marriage for the right reasons, I have absolutely no qualms about signing this agreement,” she tells him. In her confessional, Ashley explains that the money she would receive from the prenup changes drastically depending when she divorces Michael. “Our prenup defines that I get a certain lump sum amount if we divorce before the three-year mark, but post the three-year mark, I get more than that. I’d get half

On season 5 of RHOP, Ashley confirmed that her nuptial agreement with Michael has since expired. “Michael and I had a nuptial agreement that expired after five years of marriage,” she said. However, during the season, Ashley also floats the idea with Michael about a postnup after he was seen at a strip club with another woman, according to texts sent to Ashley’s RHOP costar, Candiace. “An idea that I did have and that I wanted to see how you felt about was doing a post-nuptial agreement,” Ashley tells Michael. “Something that would be protecting Dean and me in the event that this happens again.” Michael then tells her, “We can look at that.”

In her confessional, Ashley went on to explain what a postnuptial agreement would mean for her if she and Michael divorced. “Now, in the event of a divorce, I will receive 50 percent of our assets. And now, I think it would be good for us to have a postnuptial agreement because a postnup would outline things that I would be guaranteed to get—no arguing, no disputing—and essentially would speed up the process in the event of a divorce,” she said.

It’s unconfirmed if Michael and Ashley sign the postnup, but in season 5 of RHOP, it seems like Michael was on board with the idea.”But I’m glad you’re open to it,” Ashley tells him, to which Michael responds, “I want to make sure that you’re happy and I look after you in the right ways. I think that’s important right now.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac is available to stream on Hulu.

