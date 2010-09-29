Ashley And Mary-Kate Olsen Teaser: Get Ready For The Row!

We certainly can’t get enough of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Whether it’s their personal style or their own lines, the girls are surely talented in the world of fashion. For their Spring/Summer 2011 showing of The Row, they’ve made a video that takes you inside their collection. They’ve just released the teaser which we’ve got for you right here. Watch them discuss their inspiration and be sure to check out Bing.com/TheRow on October 4 when the whole video goes live. In the meantime, shop some of the best of The Row you can buy now in the slide show above.