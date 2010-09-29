StyleCaster
Ashley And Mary-Kate Olsen Teaser: Get Ready For The Row!

Kelley
by
We certainly can’t get enough of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Whether it’s their personal style or their own lines, the girls are surely talented in the world of fashion. For their Spring/Summer 2011 showing of The Row, they’ve made a video that takes you inside their collection. They’ve just released the teaser which we’ve got for you right here. Watch them discuss their inspiration and be sure to check out Bing.com/TheRow on October 4 when the whole video goes live. In the meantime, shop some of the best of The Row you can buy now in the slide show above.

Burford Plaid Shirt, &25, Bergdorfs

Conti Dress, $2,200, at Barneys

Hunting Dress, $550, at Zoe

Audrey Sweater, $1,190, at Barneys

Camden Cashmere Blend Cardigan, $1,750, at Net-A-Porter

Shelling Python jacket, $6,300, at Bergdorfs

Matthis Skirt, $1,290, at Barneys

Cat Eye Sunglasses, $325, at Barneys

Round metal Frame Sunglasses, $325, at Net-A-Porter

