Ashley Madekwe’s 10 Best Looks: Her Stylist Explains Each

Stylist Joey Tierney has been on a fashion roll lately. Seriously, we can’t recall a best-dressed that her number one client Ashley Madekwe hasn’t been on.

The “Revenge” star (and fashion blogger!) is known for her impeccable style, largely thanks to Tierney, who’s responsible for putting her in one chic red-carpet look after the next—a color-blocked strapless gown at the Golden Globes Awards Party, a red hot cut-out pencil dress front row at Cushnie Et Ochs during fashion week, and a cognac leather skirt and black crop top at a Longchamp soiree, are just a few of her wins.

We caught up with Joey to learn her tricks and hear her inspiration behind Ashley’s top 10 moments—see what she has to say by clicking through this gallery above.