‘The Bachelorette’s Ashley & J.P. Just Broke Up After 8 Years of Marriage

It’s a sad day for Bachelor Nation. The Bachelorette‘s Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum broke up after eight years of marriage. The couple announced their split on Wednesday, October 14, with separate statements on their Instagrams. Though their statements were different, both Ashley and J.P. posted the same photo of them slow dancing.

In Ashley’s post, she revealed that she and J.P. had been separated months until they eventually decided to split. “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote. “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”

She continued, “Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health. ❤️”

In his statement, J.P. also echoed that he and Ashley have considered divorce for a while. He also explained that it was a mutual decision between them to separate. “I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness,” he wrote. “While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another. Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage.”

J.P. went on to share Ashley’s sentiment that they’re just “two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives.” He wrote, “I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage. We have created the most beautiful, sweet and loving children, and have created so many unforgettable memories that we’ll always cherish. Our differences, however, have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest live our lives apart.”

He continued, “We request that you please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives and attempt to create a new norm for our children. Our ultimate focus is to co-parent our kids to the best of our ability and to maintain stable and healthy lives for Fordy & Essie From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all your love and support throughout the years. It has really meant a lot to us! Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health. ❤️”

Ashley and J.P met on season 7 of The Bachelorette in 2011. (Ashley was the second runner-up on season 15 of The Bachelor with Brad Womack.) In her Bachelorette finale, Ashley accepted a proposal from J.P., and the two got engaged. The couple had a televised wedding, titled The Bachelorette: Ashley and JP’s Wedding, in 2012. Around four million viewers tuned in to watch them tie the knot. Ashley and J.P.’s marriage issues were revealed when they starred on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars 7. The couple share two children: 6-year-old son Ford and 3-year-old daughter Essie. Their split comes three months after they appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest of All Time in July to give an update on their relationship.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.