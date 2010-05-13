Ashley Greene Goes Bold in Yellow Polka Dot Mini

Photo: RD / Kenney / Retna

Ashley Greene retired her vamp-inspired darker digs in favor of a Pre-Fall 2010 bright yellow and black polka dotted frock by D&G Dolce & Gabanna.

Stepping out for NYLON‘s May Young Hollywood Event last night, the Twilight star took “young” to heart, opting for the ruched strapless mini that’s perfectly appropriate for the under 25 set paired with peep-toe pumps and loose club-ready hair.

With Greene’s most famous role as Alice Cullen currently rumored to be up for grabs (due to some contract negotiations that don’t seem to be going her way) we think the pretty young thing should enjoy her moment in the spotlight and continue to rock bold, fun frocks. She did just beat out her vampire co-star, Kristen Stewart, for a spot on Maxim’s Hottest 100 List, after all.

What do you think of Ashley’s bold yellow number? A little much or just right for the night?

