Ashley Graham Just Called These $60 Vans Her Favorite Sneakers

Ashley Graham is one of my favorite style icons, and I pay close attention to literally everything she wears. Be it the nursing bra the new mom can’t get enough of or a dress she slayed on the Fendi runway, I’m invested! Lucky for me, Vogue has uploaded a new video to their YouTube channel as part of their 7 Days, 7 Looks series. In “Every Outfit Ashley Graham Wears In A Week,” we see some of the star’s most-loved pieces—many of which I could only dream to afford. That said, there were some affordable items, too, and learning of Ashley Graham’s love for Vans sneakers had me shook.

In her first look, dubbed her Mom Uniform, Graham wears a Khaite cashmere cardi, some black pants and a pair of Vans. When I watch these videos, I’m always looking for a piece or two I can actually afford, so right away, I was thrilled. “Just some really good Vans that I found,” Graham touched lightly on the shoe, and I was’t sure if she actually loved them or just needed some casual footwear.

Then, she wore them in a second out, her Never Off-Duty Model Look, and my fears dissipated. She really does love them! “Yes, I am in my Vans again! I really do wear them all the time, and I think that it’s okay to always wear your favorite sneaker,” she raved. “Wear it out. Wear it out until the soul is out!”

Not all of Graham’s picks were so affordable—she sported a dreamy Bottega coat, a Pechuga bejeweled corset and a matching Fendi track pants/sports bra combo—so I’m choosing to focus on the ones I can actually buy. Can you blame me for trying to copy her??

Below, check out a few of Graham’s fashion faves from the video, all of which are under $250.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Vans Old Skool Sneakers

Graham’s exact pair of Vans aren’t available anymore, but these Old Skools give off the same vibes.

SKIMS Fits Everybody Cami Bodysuit

Graham is a fan of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, especially this bodysuit, which she wears either a 2X or 3X in.

Lady Grey Jewelry Dome Hoops

Graham included lots of under-$200 jewelry picks in her looks, including these chunky gold hoops.

Schutz Maryana Boots

Attention, wide-calf ladies like myself! Graham had these Schutz boots stretched for the perfect fit, so place your order and call your local cobbler now.

The Sant Kinchaku Mini Leather Tote

Need a cute statement bag? Graham’s beloved The Sant bag is on sale right now. Originally $420, you can shop it for $168.

House of CB Aayla Corset Top

For her date night look, Graham wowed her hubby in latex leggings and this sexy velvet corset.