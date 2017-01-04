Ashley Graham Goes Completely Topless on Vacation

While vacationing at the Four Seasons in Seychelles, smack in the middle of the Indian Ocean, Ashley Graham took the opportunity to post not one but two topless pics, along with a bunch of other shots of her getaway in paradise. And though she captioned the raciest shot with a thank you to the Four Seasons for their “outdoor showers, beautiful hospitality, delicious steaks and flying foxes,” it was clear what the real focus of the post was.

She didn’t stop there. There’s another pic of Graham sans shirt on her IG feed, taking in the landscape wearing only a white bikini bottom. “🌊V I E W S 🌊,” she captioned the pic.

It looks as though Graham is having a pretty excellent time on the island off the coast of Africa with her husband, Justin Ervin, who got a shout-out for capturing that shower shot on camera. On New Year’s Eve, Graham posted a photo of herself with Ervin frolicking on the beach, with an insanely gorgeous scene behind them. “Happy Birthday to my #1!” Graham posted.

She also noted that she saw the most incredible array of fish while snorkeling (alongside a bikini pic, of course). “I saw hundreds of Nemo, Dory & friends snorkeling today🐠🇸🇨🐟,” she wrote. Yeah, Graham wins for most epic-looking vacation of 2017 thus far. We’re jealous!