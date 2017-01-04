StyleCaster
Ashley Graham Goes Completely Topless on Vacation

Ashley Graham Goes Completely Topless on Vacation

Ashley Graham Goes Completely Topless on Vacation
Photo: Getty

While vacationing at the Four Seasons in Seychelles, smack in the middle of the Indian Ocean, Ashley Graham took the opportunity to post not one but two topless pics, along with a bunch of other shots of her getaway in paradise. And though she captioned the raciest shot with a thank you to the Four Seasons for their “outdoor showers, beautiful hospitality, delicious steaks and flying foxes,” it was clear what the real focus of the post was.

15802574 2026625557478486 6047551662027964416 n Ashley Graham Goes Completely Topless on Vacation

Credit: Instagram | @ashleygraham

She didn’t stop there. There’s another pic of Graham sans shirt on her IG feed, taking in the landscape wearing only a white bikini bottom. “🌊V I E W S 🌊,” she captioned the pic. 

15803666 1369602369726017 8609711030907437056 n Ashley Graham Goes Completely Topless on Vacation

Credit: Instagram | @ashleygraham

It looks as though Graham is having a pretty excellent time on the island off the coast of Africa with her husband, Justin Ervin, who got a shout-out for capturing that shower shot on camera. On New Year’s Eve, Graham posted a photo of herself with Ervin frolicking on the beach, with an insanely gorgeous scene behind them. “Happy Birthday to my #1!” Graham posted.

She also noted that she saw the most incredible array of fish while snorkeling (alongside a bikini pic, of course). “I saw hundreds of Nemo, Dory & friends snorkeling today🐠🇸🇨🐟,” she wrote. Yeah, Graham wins for most epic-looking vacation of 2017 thus far. We’re jealous! 

15625310 1891088141177762 1880702772316209152 n Ashley Graham Goes Completely Topless on Vacation

Credit: Instagram | @ashleygraham

15803377 977315075734117 2317237888162463744 n Ashley Graham Goes Completely Topless on Vacation

Credit: Instagram | @ashleygraham

