Ashley Graham Shared a Throwback of Her as a Teen with Curly Hair

Ashley Graham is one of the most recognizable models of today. When she’s not covering magazines or walking in runway shows, she’s on TV or appearing in her many fashion or beauty campaigns. But the 30-year-old was an aspiring model once, too, with big dreams and even bigger hair. Need proof? Check out her latest in Instagram.

On Tuesday, Graham took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself as a teen model. The throwback featured the curve model in blue tank top, a belted denim skirt and a mane of curly brown hair, which was pushed back and tossed over her shoulders. “youngin’” Graham wrote in the caption.

It’s unclear when the picture was taken, but judging from how young Graham looks, she couldn’t have been older than her teens. Though we don’t know what Graham’s natural hair texture is like, the model shared a selfie of her with super-curly hair in July. However old she is and whatever her hair looks like, Graham has slayed since birth.