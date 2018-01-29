Ashley Graham Might Be Getting Her Own Talk Show, and We’re Screaming

If watching Ashley Graham once a week on “America’s Next Top Model” wasn’t enough, you might be getting the chance to see her on television five days a week very soon. Ladies and gentlemen, we’re pleased to announce that “The Ashley Graham Show” is coming.

The 30-year-old model teased the big news in an interview with “E! News,” where she revealed that she’s been fielding offers for a television talk show and has a program “in the works.” Given how much wisdom she spreads on “ANTM,” we’re excited for Graham to be the host of her own show.

“You know what, ‘The Ashley Graham Show’ is coming! I’ve already had a couple of amazing offers, so it’s in the works,” Graham said.

Graham explained that she was inspired to start a talk show after her 2015 TED Talk, “Plus-Size? More Like My Size,” which was her first high-profile public speech. “In my career, I’ve had to make bold moves along the way,” Graham said. “Now looking back on it, saying yes to the TED talk was a really big, bold move for me because I was frightened. It was my very first major public speaking event.”

The decision to put “The Ashley Graham Show” in motion was further solidified after Graham spoke to Gayle King, who suggested that she could fit talk-show legend Oprah Winfrey’s shoes. How can you pass up that offer?

“Gayle King has turned into a great friend, and she said, ‘You know Oprah, she had a show, you wanna fill up her shoes?'” Graham said. “And I said, ‘Yes, Gayle! I wanna fill up Oprah’s shoes!'”

Will you be tuning into “The Ashley Graham Show?” We know we will.