When I Grow Up, I Want to Be Ashley Graham Posing in a Bikini While Hella Pregnant for a Hot Swimsuit Collab

Sure, the temperatures are still freezing (Even in Los Angeles, it gets down to 45 degrees at night, which is cold, thanks!) but Ashley Graham’s new Swimsuits for All collection already has us dreaming of warmer days. You know, those days where the sky is just partly cloudy and the temperatures are perfect for spending all day by the pool with a good book? We’re totally ready for days like that. Of course, unless you’re planning a winter resort vacation to get away from the chilly weather, you might have to wait a bit before stepping outside in anything other that your warmest sweater—or find an indoor pool. Until you’re able to set foot outside in a bikini without freezing, you’re just going to have to wear this Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All collection inside with the heat blasting. (At least you’ll look cute.)

Available in sizes 4 to 24, this size-inclusive swimwear collection has everything you need for a winter getaway. From chic bikinis to one-piece swimsuits featuring sexy cut-outs, the Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All Resort 2020 collection is ready for everybody—and every body. Plus, Ashley Graham shot the campaign photos while pregnant, which is a major mood. (I’m not pregnant, but I respect the power move.) And, in case you’re wondering, this isn’t a maternity swimsuit line. Swimsuits for All does, however, say that if you’re pregnant and want to don one of these adorable swimsuits, just size up two sizes, and you should be good to go.

So go ahead and grab your towels, beach bags and latest novel, because you’re going to want to snag one of these swimsuits ASAP. You can shop the entire collection on the Swimsuit for All site, but we’ve also picked a few of our faves for you to shop below. (Plus, we all need more photos of Ashley Graham posing in a bikini while pregnant in our lives, right? Right.)

