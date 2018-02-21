13 Genius Curvy-Women Styling Tips We Can Learn from Ashley Graham

Since breaking out on the modeling scene five or so years ago, Ashley Graham has been a leader in changing the way the fashion industry and society view women with curves. And though the 30-year-old is far from being the only curvy model working right now, there’s no denying that many look up to her for body confidence and fashion advice—especially for tips particular to curvy women like herself.

Ahead, we’re looking at Graham’s easiest, most mind-blowing style tips for curvy women. From the go-to “test” she does every time she shops for jeans to the bikini hack she uses to save herself from big boobs-induced neck pain, check out Graham’s most genius fashion advice for curvy women. We swear: You won’t look at shopping the same.