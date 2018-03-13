31 Times Ashley Graham Blew Us Away with Her Killer Outfits

StyleCaster


Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Ashley Graham is, and will always be, a force in the fashion industry. She’s a bona fide supermodel with dozens of runway shows and magazine covers under her belt, and she’s a major player in the business’ well-overdue shift toward size and body diversity. Given her integral role in fashion’s future, it makes sense that the 30-year-old is lauded as a style icon-in-the-making. (And she’s got the looks to prove it, too.) To prove our case, we’ve rounded up Graham’s most fashionable outfits ever.

MORE: 13 Genius Curvy-Women Styling Tips We Can Learn from Ashley Graham

Whether she’s exiting a fashion show in a drool-worthy bodycon dress or hailing a cab in a lush faux-fur shawl, Graham never disappoints in the style department. The woman knows how to dress, and her looks (from her casual airport getups to her glamorous red carpet ensembles) are always on point.

MORE: Every Time Ashley Graham Boldly Called for More Size Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Check out 31 of Graham’s most head-turning style moments, ahead.

A version of this article was originally published in December 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 31
Ashley Graham 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
At the 2018 Oscars

The way the light hits this Oscars dress is simply stunning.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Ashley Graham Variety Power Women Luncheon
Accentuating Her Curves

The fitted dress, the black belt—the combo is perfection.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham leaving The View taping
Green with Envy

Here is Graham leaving a taping of The View in May 2017, in a long, gorgeous green dress.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham Soho NYC
Going Sheer

Walking in Soho in New York City, Graham rocks a sexy sheer dress.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham midtown NYC
Pretty in Pink

Walking in midtown in New York City, Graham opts for a pale pink dress.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham in NYC
Sexy in Black

We're loving the all-black, sleek look.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham in NYC
Keeping it Casual-ish

The simple white tee paired with a pin-stripe mini skirt is both casual and sexy.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham New York Fashion Week 2016
High Slit

Graham rocks a high-slit dress at New York Fashion Week in 2016.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham Manhattan 2016
B&W Print Dress

Graham isn't afraid to wear a funky print.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham NYC 2017
In a White Dress

Graham's off-the-shoulder white dress shows just enough skin.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham NYC 2017
Crop Top

Graham nails the comfy-chic look, this time with a crop-top and black pant ensemble.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham Fashion Awards 2017 London
More Green

Graham's seen in London attending the Fashion Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in December 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham Style
When in Doubt, Wear Black

Graham opts for a sexy black dress for the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration in February 2015.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016
Don't Quit the Slit

Another day, another fantastic high-slit dress on Graham. Here she is attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September 2016 in London.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards 2017
Monochromatic

At the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in November 2017, Graham pairs a white top with white pants.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham FENTY PUMA 2018 collection
Mix & Match

Arriving at the FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Spring/Summer 2018 Collection in 2017, Graham masterfully mixes textures.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham traveling
High-Fashion in the Skies

Even Graham's traveling outfit is on-point.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham Milly by Michelle Smith Fashion Show 2016
Simple Black Dress

This flirty black dress is perfection on Graham.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham Fashion Awards 2017
Off-the-Shoulder Black Dress

Just look at those glittery pumps!

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham IMG Models Celebrates the Sports Illustrated 2016
Glitter Bombshell

More glitter, Graham!

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham Michael Kors Collection Fall 2017
Keeping Warm

We need to get our hands on that fur coat, stat.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham Soho NYC 2016
Accessorizing Like a Boss

Navy blue looks good on you.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 VIP event
A Pop of Lip Color

The lip color adds a nice touch to this all-black ensemble.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham 'Good Morning America' taping 2017
A Pink Touch

The pink lip and the gorgeous pink jacket look great on Graham.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham Christian Siriano fashion show 2016
Sequins

Sequins all the things.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham and Rita Ora
Out with Rita Ora

Graham has a risky, super-high slit, but she pulls it off, of course.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham Chelsea Piers 2016
Navy Blue Ensemble

Graham accentuates her curves with this ensemble.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham 'America's Next Top Model' after-party 2016
Lots of Lace

Graham's seen outside the America's Next Top Model after-party in December 2016.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham Los Angeles 2017
A Very Romantic Black Dress

The corset, the lace, the ankle booties: We're feelin' it.

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards 2017
Killing It

Ooh, girl, rock it!

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham in NYC 2017
A Little Leather

Graham hitting NYC with this leather-accented black dress.

Photo: Getty Images

