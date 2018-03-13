31 Times Ashley Graham Blew Us Away with Her Killer Outfits

Ashley Graham is, and will always be, a force in the fashion industry. She’s a bona fide supermodel with dozens of runway shows and magazine covers under her belt, and she’s a major player in the business’ well-overdue shift toward size and body diversity. Given her integral role in fashion’s future, it makes sense that the 30-year-old is lauded as a style icon-in-the-making. (And she’s got the looks to prove it, too.) To prove our case, we’ve rounded up Graham’s most fashionable outfits ever.
Whether she’s exiting a fashion show in a drool-worthy bodycon dress or hailing a cab in a lush faux-fur shawl, Graham never disappoints in the style department. The woman knows how to dress, and her looks (from her casual airport getups to her glamorous red carpet ensembles) are always on point.
Check out 31 of Graham’s most head-turning style moments, ahead.
A version of this article was originally published in December 2017.
At the 2018 Oscars
The way the light hits this Oscars dress is simply stunning.
Photo:
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Accentuating Her Curves
The fitted dress, the black belt—the combo is perfection.
Photo:
Getty Images
Green with Envy
Here is Graham leaving a taping of The View in May 2017, in a long, gorgeous green dress.
Photo:
Getty Images
Going Sheer
Walking in Soho in New York City, Graham rocks a sexy sheer dress.
Photo:
Getty Images
Pretty in Pink
Walking in midtown in New York City, Graham opts for a pale pink dress.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sexy in Black
We're loving the all-black, sleek look.
Photo:
Getty Images
Keeping it Casual-ish
The simple white tee paired with a pin-stripe mini skirt is both casual and sexy.
Photo:
Getty Images
High Slit
Graham rocks a high-slit dress at New York Fashion Week in 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
B&W Print Dress
Graham isn't afraid to wear a funky print.
Photo:
Getty Images
In a White Dress
Graham's off-the-shoulder white dress shows just enough skin.
Photo:
Getty Images
Crop Top
Graham nails the comfy-chic look, this time with a crop-top and black pant ensemble.
Photo:
Getty Images
More Green
Graham's seen in London attending the Fashion Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in December 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
When in Doubt, Wear Black
Graham opts for a sexy black dress for the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration in February 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Don't Quit the Slit
Another day, another fantastic high-slit dress on Graham. Here she is attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September 2016 in London.
Photo:
Getty Images
Monochromatic
At the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in November 2017, Graham pairs a white top with white pants.
Photo:
Getty Images
Mix & Match
Arriving at the FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Spring/Summer 2018 Collection in 2017, Graham masterfully mixes textures.
Photo:
Getty Images
High-Fashion in the Skies
Even Graham's traveling outfit is on-point.
Photo:
Getty Images
Simple Black Dress
This flirty black dress is perfection on Graham.
Photo:
Getty Images
Off-the-Shoulder Black Dress
Just look at those glittery pumps!
Photo:
Getty Images
Glitter Bombshell
Photo:
Getty Images
Keeping Warm
We need to get our hands on that fur coat, stat.
Photo:
Getty Images
Accessorizing Like a Boss
Navy blue looks good on you.
Photo:
Getty Images
A Pop of Lip Color
The lip color adds a nice touch to this all-black ensemble.
Photo:
Getty Images
A Pink Touch
The pink lip and the gorgeous pink jacket look great on Graham.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sequins
Photo:
Getty Images
Out with Rita Ora
Graham has a risky, super-high slit, but she pulls it off, of course.
Photo:
Getty Images
Navy Blue Ensemble
Graham accentuates her curves with this ensemble.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lots of Lace
Graham's seen outside the America's Next Top Model after-party in December 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
A Very Romantic Black Dress
The corset, the lace, the ankle booties: We're feelin' it.
Photo:
Getty Images
Killing It
Photo:
Getty Images
A Little Leather
Graham hitting NYC with this leather-accented black dress.
Photo:
Getty Images