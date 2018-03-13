31 Times Ashley Graham Blew Us Away with Her Killer Outfits

Ashley Graham is, and will always be, a force in the fashion industry. She’s a bona fide supermodel with dozens of runway shows and magazine covers under her belt, and she’s a major player in the business’ well-overdue shift toward size and body diversity. Given her integral role in fashion’s future, it makes sense that the 30-year-old is lauded as a style icon-in-the-making. (And she’s got the looks to prove it, too.) To prove our case, we’ve rounded up Graham’s most fashionable outfits ever.

Whether she’s exiting a fashion show in a drool-worthy bodycon dress or hailing a cab in a lush faux-fur shawl, Graham never disappoints in the style department. The woman knows how to dress, and her looks (from her casual airport getups to her glamorous red carpet ensembles) are always on point.

Check out 31 of Graham’s most head-turning style moments, ahead.

A version of this article was originally published in December 2017.