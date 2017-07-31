Was Ashley Graham’s Butt Photoshopped In This “Sports Illustrated” Photo?

In February 2016, Ashley Graham made history as the first-ever plus-size model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Edition. The cover, which featured the 29-year-old looking gorgeous in a blue-and-yellow bikini, was a groundbreaking moment in the body-positive movement, so you would understand fans’ excitement when Graham teased that she would be in Sports Illustrated again in an upcoming issue.

However, instead of cheers, Graham was met with questions when she posted a shot on Instagram from what appeared to be her upcoming Sports Illustrated photoshoot. Though Graham looked smokin’ AF with nothing but a shell necklace and cream bikini bottoms, fans couldn’t help but notice some weird distortion going on around her ass. The consensus: Sports Illustrated photoshopped Graham and totally took the body-positive movement two steps back.

Here’s what people said:

“Girl your booty is way to glam to be photoshopped. I’m a huge fan, and seeing they did that to you is really sad! Let them know this won’t be tolerated?”

“Wow… so sad to such a body positive person be okay with that amount of terrible photoshopping.,”

“PHOTOSHOP is horrible, can see her butt isn’t edited good enough. they made it all weird and flat.”

“sadly it is a little photoshopped there… which is surprising because Ashley usually gets really upset about that.”

“She does not need photoshop. But they used it.”

While there’s a possibility that Graham’s body distortion was actually due to good ol’ fashion lighting and angles, there is also a strong possibility that she was photoshopped. Hopefully this can all be resolved by the time the issue comes out because photoshopping is a big “no” in our book.