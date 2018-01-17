Ashley Graham Slammed for Helping Models Lose Weight on Khloé Kardashian’s ‘Revenge Body’

Ashley Graham made a guest appearance on Sunday’s episode of Khloé Kardashian‘s weight-loss show, “Revenge Body,” but for many fans, the news wasn’t happy. The 30-year-old model and body-positivity activist is being slammed for encouraging contestants, including one aspiring model, to lose weight and participating in a show that suggests weight loss as the “ultimate revenge.”

After the episode aired, critics lashed out at Graham for contradicting her body-positive brand and appearing on a show that equates a “better body” to “happiness.” “Why would you support a show that promotes a better body equating happiness?” one user commented on her Instagram. “You’re supposed to be a role model for people that don’t fit the societal constructs of beauty, yet here you are promoting conforming to the standards as a way to seek revenge.”

Though Graham’s appearance also featured her spreading body confidence to Kelsey Rose, an aspiring model who stopped working after she gained weight following a car accident, critics still considered her complicit in the show’s body-shaming themes.

As of yet, Graham hasn’t addressed the criticism. Though, one look at her Instagram and you can see the heated debate from concerned fans over her appearance on “Revenge Body.” We hope she has an explanation for her fans.