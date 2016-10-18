Ashley Graham Under Fire for Wearing This to Her Sister’s Wedding

Generally speaking, it’s best to stay out of the spotlight when attending a wedding—especially if it’s your sister’s, and especially if, say, you’re Ashley Graham. But the model didn’t exactly do that at her sister Abigail Graham’s wedding, wearing skintight leather pants and a black fur coat to the ceremony in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

“Congratulations to my baby sister on her beautiful wedding day!💐” Ashley posted on Instagram alongside a shot of herself with her sister, clad in a gorgeous lace wedding dress and positively glowing.

In a second shot, Ashley is taking a photo of her sister and her new brother-in-law, who are holding hands in an idyllic Southwestern landscape. “When your sis designates you as the official photographer!” Ashley wrote, adding, “#beardNboobs (Abby’s dress is from a local Lincoln, NE boutique Ellynne Bridal, size 18/20- looking AH-MAZING!) #proudsis.”

But for all the haters out there who called out Ashley for her unconventional choice, just know that Abby was totally down with the look.“Hey people who want to dictate what my thoughts are – I asked my sister to take my photos (when the camera dies you improv with an iPhone), I asked my sister to wear that sexy outfit, and I asked my sister to post that photo because her ass looks so good,” Abby wrote.

“SO GOOD!” Abby continued. “IM SO GRATEFUL to have a selfless, loving, supportive sister who took time out of her busy schedule to fly to NE to help me find the perfect dress & then later take MORE time off to fly out for my elopement. Ash, you are the best sis in the world! I’m so thankful to have you as my bestie! LOVE YOU!!!!!!!”

Mic down, Abigail. And for what it’s worth, we think Ashley looks amazing too.