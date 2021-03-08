Can’t Talk, Busy Shopping Ashley Graham’s New Quay Collection

Scroll To See More Images

It might not feel like it outside, but summer is, in fact, right around the corner. As warm weather slowly but surely enters the chat, allow me to give you some much-needed spring style inspo courtesy of Quay’s new collaboration with Ashley Graham. Yes, you read that correctly: The Instagram-famous Australian accessories brand is back with another fire collab, and I’ll be the first to let you know that these sunnies and glasses are good. So good, in fact, that you may just buy them all.

The collection, which hit Quay’s site today, March 8, includes a selection of brand new blue-light glasses and sunglasses styles. It dropped just in time for International Women’s Day, so any of these glasses would be the perfect “just because” gift for the women in your life. Or, you know, to treat yourself! Pricing starts at just $55, so almost everyone can have one—or a few—supermodel-approved accessories in their closet this season. Now you can look good (and stay headache-free!) while working from home or while people-watching when you’re out to dinner, if you’re like me and use your sunnies for evil.

The collection is way more than a bunch of cute shades—it actually has a powerful message behind it. As a part of the collab, Quay is donating a whopping $100,000 to Girls Inc., a non-profit organization that works to inspire and uplift young women and girls through advocacy work, mentorship and much, much more. QUAY’s donation will go directly to girls ages five through 18 across the United States and Canada, so you can shop knowing that your money is going to a good place.

This also isn’t the first time that Quay has tapped an iconic woman to design a few pairs of glasses. Their best-selling past collections with the likes of Desi Perkins and Lizzo (!) both sold out in a matter of hours, and it looks like this most recent one is going to do the same. All I’m saying is: If you want to get a pair for yourself, you’ve gotta act fast.

Read on to shop a few of my favorite sunglasses and blue-light lenses, or shop the entire collection for some Graham-approved goodness.

High Key Two-Tone Sunglass

Every girl needs a good pair of aviators in her sunglasses collection, and I have my eye on this ombre option in particular. Yes, they’re a little oversized, but the thin wire frame keeps them from overwhelming your face.

After Hours Sunglasses

I love a pair of chunky black sunglasses. Not only do they coordinate with literally any outfit, they also give your look an elevated, effortless cool-girl vibe. No wonder a supermodel like Graham approves of this particular style.

CEO Blue Light Glasses

Blue light glasses are a staple for my work-from-home life, as I end up with a major headache at the end of the day if I don’t wear them. These from the new collection come with a modern clear plastic frame to make you look professional (and cute) on your next zoom meeting.

Hindsight Sunglasses

Channel some of Graham’s signature bad betch energy with these reflective gold frames. They’re perfect for people-watching thanks to their mirrored shine, but they are anything but subtle. They come in five colorways (including a neutral black and brown combo) and give me major “hiding from the paparazzi” vibes.

Scroll Call Blue Light Glasses

These wire-rimmed blue light glasses look just like a regular old prescription pair, so you may find yourself wearing them as an accessory outside of work hours, too. I need a pair for when I find myself scrolling on TikTok late at night or spending a little too much time browsing Instagram, so I think I’ll keep these by my bedside for nightly use. My eyes will thank me!

Jezabell Inlay Sunglasses

Okay, so you already have a few pairs of neutral sunnies that you love, so why not go a little wild this summer with a fun pair? Enter: the Jezabell Inlay Sunglasses. These bold shades come in a few different colorways, but I’m loving this pink-toned option right now, especially with the tortoise frames for contrast.