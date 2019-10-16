Ashley Graham’s Maternity Street Style Has Been Truly Impeccable

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re pregnant or not, good street style is just that: good street style. Model Ashley Graham is always sharing incredible looks on her Instagram, and since her pregnancy announcement in August, her sartorial game has not suffered one bit. Ashley Graham’s pregnant street style has been just as good—if not better—than her typical array of outfits. Of course, we’re only two months into the announcement, but these street style ensembles just keep getting better and better. I can’t wait to see what the model wears in the upcoming months as well.

If the term “maternity clothes” makes you shudder, you’re definitely not alone. Just because you’re expecting doesn’t mean you don’t have the right to dress well, am I right?! Luckily, we have Ashley Graham to prove that fashion and pregnancy are not mutually exclusive. Every single one of these maternity outfits boasted by the model is chic enough to not only sport while you’re expecting, but also long after. Basically, Ashley Graham has turned cute and comfortable ensembles anyone can wear into pregnancy-approved looks. There’s no need to sacrifice your own personal style just because there’s a baby on the way.

Um, I wish I looked this cute standing by my fridge eating a salad. This green maxi was one of the first outfit photos Graham posted after her pregnancy announcement, and it’s beyond chic.

Ashley Graham also proves you can dress up in a leather mini dress while pregnant and rock it.

While out and about for New York Fashion Week, Ashley Graham donned this blue ensemble, and I’m kind of obsessed.

Then, there’s this brown sweater dress Graham paired with cute sneakers—a look we can all get behind, am I right?!

And let us never forget Ashley Graham dropping it down low in a perfect-for-fall olive dress.

This Veronica Beard leopard print dress is everything to me, and Ashley Graham looks so good in it.

Most recently, Ashley Graham looked autumnally perfect in this turtleneck dress. I’m not pregnant in the slightest, and I seriously am swooning over this outfit.