Ashley Graham Is Pregnant With Her First Child & Her Announcement Is The Sweetest

How adorable is this? Ashley Graham’s pregnancy announcement video is literally the sweetest thing we’ve ever seen and we can’t get over it. On Wednesday, August 14–the supermodel and her hubby, Justin Ervin, celebrated nine years of marital bliss. The pair hopped on Instagram for some adorable lovey-dovey PDA and an extra special announcement.

The video begins as a close up of the pair declaring their love for one another and pans out slowly to reveal Ashley’s adorable baby bump–which Ervin gleefully clutches on to. Ashley captioned the video, “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘”

In turn–Ervin posted his own super cutesy snap which included a sonogram of their little bitty. His caption read, “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…”

Literally how precious?

Obviously, the congrats are already pouring in. Rita Orta sent love saying, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️.” Grownish star Yara Shahidi replied, “🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 👶🏽 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽.” Also, Brandon Maxwell said, “Oh my god congratulations you guys!!!!! Lucky baby!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Ashley has chatted about having babies before. Back in 2016, she told Entertainment Tonight, “We are going to totally have kids. We are probably going to do it in the next few years. Just another part of my brand building.”

Last year on her podcast Pretty Big Deal– Ashley also spoke about educating herself as a white woman who would be having Black children. She said,