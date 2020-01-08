Ashley Graham Is Launching the Most Gorgeous Size-Inclusive Wedding Dress Collection

Scroll To See More Images

Here comes the bride—in a totally size-inclusive wedding dress collection that’s also absolutely gorgeous. Because, as nearly anyone who’s shopped for a wedding dress before will know, finding a gown that allows us to exude confidence and feel comfortable (and beautiful) can be stressful. It gets even more stressful when the number of gowns in your size are few and far between. The new Ashley Graham x Pronovias size-inclusive wedding dress collection, however, is a step in the right direction.

Plus-size model Ashley Graham has officially partnered with Pronovias to create the ultimate size-inclusive wedding dress collection. For brides of all sizes, these gowns have been designed to look amazing on every body type. The collection will carry sizes 0-34, which is a really huge deal. If you’re not used to shopping plus sizes, let me let you in on a little secret: Most brands that carry extended sizing (and some exclusively plus-size brands) don’t go above a 28 or 30. A wedding dress collection that goes beyond the typical range of sizes is an absolutely incredible step toward actual size-inclusivity in the fashion industry.

“From shopping for the perfect wedding dress to the big reveal on your special day, women should feel confident and empowered throughout the entire process. When I shopped for my wedding dress ten years ago, I had difficulty finding a style in my size that fit well and made me feel special. It’s necessary for the bridal industry to be an advocate for inclusivity and body diversity, and therefore I’m honored to partner with the luxury leader, Pronovias, to offer beautiful and comfortable options in many sizes and styles,” says Ashley Graham.

Ranging in price from $1310.50 to $4586.73 (converted from pounds), this 16-piece collection is absolutely stunning. Any bride would look gorgeous in these wedding dresses, and the fact that the entire line is size-inclusive is a serious cherry on top.

The Ashley Graham x Pronovias wedding dress collection officially launches in Pronovias boutiques and through retailers who carry the brand starting in February 2020. For all you brides with upcoming weddings, this collection is coming at a perfect time. So size limitations—just gorgeous gowns to help make your day as special (and stress-free) as possible.

Alessandra Rinaudo, Chief Artistic Officer of Pronovias, says, “I am such a fan of Ashley Graham. To me, she embodies perfectly the modern woman: one who exudes confidence, who is proud of her beauty. Thanks to her guidance we have improved further the fit and construction of our gowns to dress with style the dreams of all women. I am delighted to be working with her on this collection.” Same and same. I’m not getting married in 2020, but I’ll be dreaming about these dresses until that day comes.