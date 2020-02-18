Ashley Graham’s First Nude Post-Pregnancy Selfie Is Pure Unfiltered Goodness

This hot mama is still sending us nudes, stretch marks and all. The latest Ashley Graham’s nude stretch marks photo, however, is a particularly special one: It’s her first posted online since giving birth to her baby boy, Isaac, last month. The supermodel, 32, took to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 17, to share the intimate photo, and we’re still not quite over it.

She’s hiding her assets, of course, leaving the most important thing on display: That post-pregnancy belly in all of its unfiltered glory. “same me, few new stories,” Graham wrote in a caption for the post. The photo received well over a million likes on IG, and hundreds of supportive comments rolling in for the new mom. Among them, fellow model Iskra Lawrence—who is pregnant herself—chimed in on the absolute body-positivity that Graham’s photo offers. “Beautiful,” she wrote, “love seeing this! I’ve got none on my tummy yet but getting some new tiger stripes on my hips and booty.” Solidarity for the mamas!

Graham welcomed her little boy alongside her hubby, Justin Ervin, 31, on Jan. 18. After a busy and public pregnancy, the model disappeared from social media only to reemerge with the announcement of Isaac’s birth. “At 6:00PM on 01/18/2020, we welcomed 7lbs 5oz of love into our world,” she wrote in a caption for her announcement post. “Meeting our son has made our hearts incredibly full and we can’t wait to introduce him to you,” she added.

The couple kept Graham’s pregnancy under wraps until late last summer, when the pair took to Instagram on their anniversary to surprise fans with the big news. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she explained in a caption for the photo at the time. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

And better it is—with a new baby, stretch marks, and all.