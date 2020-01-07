Ashley Graham Is Hot Mama Goals in These Nude Pregnancy Photos

Hello, hot mama! Ashley Graham’s nude pregnancy photo is giving us such confident, comfortable vibes from the soon-to-be mother. As in, very soon-to-be. Graham is already in the final stretch of her pregnancy, as she’s officially reached the nine-month mark. In a nod to her third trimester, the 32-year-old model took to Instagram on Jan. 5 to flaunt her belly and caption her photo, “Still cooking folks.”

Graham will soon welcome her little one alongside her hubby, Justin Ervin, 31. The pair kept her pregnancy under wraps until late last summer. In August 2019, Graham announced her pregnancy with a similar—if not teenier—baby bump photo posted to Instagram. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she explained in a caption for the photo at the time. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

Ervin, on his part, posted the sweetest message in his own announcement: “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham,” he wrote. “These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…”

Sorry, give us a minute as we wipe our tears. We might just be a little weepy to see Ashley Graham’s pregnancy coming to an end sometime soon, too—after all, the model has been stunning us with her maternity looks and giving so many women confidence about their own changing bodies.

It isn’t the first time Graham’s posted a nude pregnancy selfie. Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Graham inspired many with her honest photo featuring her pregnancy stretch marks. “I’m such a wimp. I’m pregnant, hormonal, and going through so many body changes,” one Instagram user commented. “This made me tear up. I needed this today.”

Another said it better than we could have, writing, “You make me love myself more.” And if Graham’s latest selfie doesn’t give you a boost like that, then we don’t know what else will.