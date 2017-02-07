StyleCaster
Ashley Graham Wearing No Makeup Is the Bright Spot You’ve Been Needing All Day

Photo: Getty

Today is a rainy Tuesday in New York, the city Ashley Graham calls her home. It’s quiet out there, as people with umbrellas collide with each other and everyone is grumpy because their shoes are wet. But we have a bit of good news. Graham posted a no-makeup selfie, and all is right with the world again. “WEEKEND VIBES,” she wrote. “No💄Required.” And—spoiler alert—she looked flawless.

16230847 384924741900249 8543935290396377088 n Ashley Graham Wearing No Makeup Is the Bright Spot Youve Been Needing All Day

Credit: Instagram | @ashleygraham

Girlfriend just came off a cryotheraphy jag at Vitality NYC, so maybe her skin was extra glowing thanks to her time in sub-zero temperatures. Or maybe she’s just naturally blessed with perfectly unblemished skin, who knows.

To round things off, Graham headed over to mag to pose for some Polaroids in veeery little makeup (and veeery fashion-y clothes). “Is here anything @theashleygraham can’t wear?” the magazine posted. “The supermodel stopped by V to play dress up with a closet full of looks that ranged from the sexy to the sophisticated (courtesy of stylist @robbiespencer).”

Indeed she did. The glamourpuss eschewed her usual full face of makeup and went near bare to put the highlight on the clothes. Oh, hey, red dancer emoji! 💃💃💃 For the full slideshow of Graham’s dress-up sesh, head over to V.

