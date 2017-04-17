Ashley Graham’s Most Naked Instagrams of All Time

Ashley Graham rules. She’s gorgeous, smart, talented, and body-positive as hell. She posts amazing fitspo to Instagram, alongside glamour shots, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks from photo shoots—and many, many, images of herself stripped down to a bikini or lingerie.

Graham made headlines earlier this year when she became the first size-16 model to pose for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. “Girls who are insecure about their bodies, girls who feel fat, girls who have cellulite, girls who have stretch marks on their body—those are all the things that I had as a kid and I never had a woman like me growing up to look at,” Graham said at the time. “I had my mother and that’s one thing, but to have somebody who has cellulite, who has things that jiggle, who has back fat and talk about how you can be an overcomer and not let society take you down for all of that. That’s real.” Preach.

Graham’s Insta is a veritable treasure trove of mostly naked pics flaunting her beautiful body, and we love her for it. Ahead, we found our favorite shots of Graham as she parades around in very little clothing—and a huge amount of confidence (along with a huge smile). Graham’s self-esteem exudes through every pic and onto the camera, and all of these shots may be rather naked, but they’re also super inspiring.