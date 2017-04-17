StyleCaster
Share

Ashley Graham’s Most Naked Instagrams of All Time

What's hot
StyleCaster

Ashley Graham’s Most Naked Instagrams of All Time

by
Ashley Graham’s Most Naked Instagrams of All Time
17 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty

Ashley Graham rules. She’s gorgeous, smart, talented, and body-positive as hell. She posts amazing fitspo to Instagram, alongside glamour shots, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks from photo shoots—and many, many, images of herself stripped down to a bikini or lingerie.

Graham made headlines earlier this year when she became the first size-16 model to pose for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. “Girls who are insecure about their bodies, girls who feel fat, girls who have cellulite, girls who have stretch marks on their body—those are all the things that I had as a kid and I never had a woman like me growing up to look at,” Graham said at the time. “I had my mother and that’s one thing, but to have somebody who has cellulite, who has things that jiggle, who has back fat and talk about how you can be an overcomer and not let society take you down for all of that. That’s real.” Preach.

MORE: The 60 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos of All Time

Graham’s Insta is a veritable treasure trove of mostly naked pics flaunting her beautiful body, and we love her for it. Ahead, we found our favorite shots of Graham as she parades around in very little clothing—and a huge amount of confidence (along with a huge smile). Graham’s self-esteem exudes through every pic and onto the camera, and all of these shots may be rather naked, but they’re also super inspiring.

MORE: The 30 Most (NOT-FAMOUS!) Naked Women on Instagram

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17

"#coachella vibin'," she posted.

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

No caption needed.

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

"BTS from my @si_swimsuit shoot in #Fiji," she noted.

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

"👙👙👙#ashleygrahamxswimsuitsforall," she wrote. 

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

"All I have to say is - Thank You @PrabalGurung!" she wrote. "Thank you for your desire to create clothes for ALL women. Scroll through to see his latest collab with @lanebryant!"

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

"I can't thank the @si_swimsuit team enough for including me in their latest body diversity issue and forever changing my life!" she wrote. 

For Sports Illustrated, of course.

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

"My new @swimsuitsforall collection is here!" Graham posted. 

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

"It's going down in #Houston the next two days! You comin?! #SportsIllustratedSwim VIBES 💦🔥🌈💕," she wrote. 

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

"🌊@si_swimsuit 2017🌊," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

Another one from SI. 

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

"🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

"We runnin' through them 🌊 @swimsuitsforall," she posted.

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

"From Senegal -> Dubai -> Seychelles and back to NYC my holiday excursion was complete seamless, perfect and more than I could have ever image all thanks to @Galavante and Christine's incredible team!! #takemeback ☀️💦🙌🏽🐠👙," she posted. 

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

"All tans on deck!!! 👙🇸🇨☀️💦🐠," she punned.

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

"I'm thinking permit vacation sounds like a good idea! @sixsenseszilpasyon," she wrote.

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

A girl after our own heart: "🍦Ice cream over the gym ANY day!🍦," Graham wrote. 

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

Next slideshow starts in 10s

These Are the Sunglasses Fashion Girls Love

These Are the Sunglasses Fashion Girls Love
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share