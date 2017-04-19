So, Ashley Graham and Her Husband Just Joined the Mile-High Club

We’d like to take a moment to welcome Ashley Graham to the mile-high club. The model posted a Boomerang of herself and her husband, Justin Ervin, toasting their membership to the elite society with Champagne yesterday. (We assume it’s Champagne and not sparkling wine because Graham and her husband are #classy.)

“Mile high club ❤️✈️,” Graham posted in the short black and white clip.

Last year, Graham opened up about their sex life to ET. “There was already this sexual tension, this roaringness,” she said of their dynamic in the bedroom. Because they waited until sex for marriage, “We had already established such a friendship that we had the two combine,” she said. “Which, in my mind, just made magic, because now not only am I sleeping with someone that I trust and I love, but I know that he wants me. He affirms me all the time and lets me know how sexy and beautiful I am.”

Be on the lookout for a pregnancy announcement from the pair in the next few years, she added at the time: “We are going to totally have kids. We are probably going to do it in the next few years,” Graham said. Can’t wait!