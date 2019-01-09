Ashley Graham’s Marriage Secret with Justin Ervin Is ‘Sex All the Time’

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin’s marriage secret is simple: sex. The 31-year-old model revealed this in an interview with Elle, where she talked about how the key to keeping her marriage with Ervin fresh is having “sex all the time.” “Just have sex,” she said. “Have sex all the time. Even if you don’t feel like it, just have sex.”

But for Graham, there’s a reason she and Ervin, a cinematographer and director, have so much sex. Along with keeping their romance alive, Graham credits their active sex lives for keeping them in positive moods, which prevents them from snapping at each other. “I have found that if we haven’t had sex, we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we’re all over each other,” she said. “For us it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s have sex.’ And then we’re just right back in a great mood.”

That’s not the only relationship advice Graham has. Graham also credits her friendship with Ervin before they started dating as one of the reasons why their marriage is so strong. And though they have a hot and heavy sex life today, the couple actually didn’t have sex before they got married.

“Something that it did for us was build up our friendship, and it also built up our trust and communication,” Graham said. “Of course we were sexually attracted to each other; we would make out heavily. All those things were there. I wasn’t worried about, ‘What’s sex gonna be like with him?’ It was more, ‘Do I trust him? Is he someone I want to be with for the rest of my life?’”

In her 2017 book, A New Model, Graham revealed that she met her future husband while volunteering at a church. Before Ervin, Graham has been open about how she was in an abusive relationship for two years. “He was a functioning alcoholic,” Graham said on her podcast, Pretty Big Deal, in October. “He also hated who he was. He physically, mentally and verbally abused me. And I couldn’t see through any of that. I couldn’t see through the fact that I was actually worth more than what this man had provided for me.”

Happy sex makes for happy couples. Right, Ashley?