Ashley Graham Tattooed Her Husband’s Initials Behind Her Ear

Valentine’s Day isn’t until next month, but Ashley Graham can’t wait to express her love for her husband, Justin Ervin. The 30-year-old model recently tattooed her husband’s initials, J.E., behind her ear, and it’s so cute, we could die.

The “America’s Next Top Model” judge’s tattoo artist, Jonboy (who has also tattooed stars such as Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner), showed off Graham’s ink on Instagram. The photo—which was taken at Revlon’s Live Boldly event, celebrating Graham as the brand’s new ambassador—featured a profile view of the model flaunting two tiny, delicate tattoos underneath her ear. The tattoos read, “J.E.,” which stand for her husband’s full name.

According to Page Six, Graham’s tattoo was entirely spontaneous. Jonboy was reportedly on hand to ink adventurous guests, which led Graham to exclaim, “You guys, I’m going to get a tattoo!” That’s when Ervin wrote down his initials in cursive, which Jonboy transferred to Graham’s neck.

Though the tattoo seems like a last-minute decision, we have a feeling that Graham—who has been married to Ervin since 2010—isn’t regretting the ink.