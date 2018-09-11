Why Ashley Graham Hates Being Called ‘Brave’ for Wearing a Bikini

Since her rise as a model, Ashley Graham has made leaps and bounds for curvy women both in and out of the fashion industry. But being such a prominent voice for size diversity can be exhausting, especially when she’s constantly called “brave” for everyday activities, such as wearing a bikini.

In an interview with Fashion Week Daily, the 30-year-old opened up about the double-edged sword of the body-positivity movement and her annoyance at those who call her “brave” for putting on a swimsuit or showing her cellulite.

“I’m so excited that we’re finally getting a seat at the table, but it’s exhausting to have to always talk about how ‘brave’ you are for getting into a bikini because your cellulite is hanging out,” Graham said. “The worst question I get asked all the time is, ‘How did you find the confidence to get into that bikini and get photographed and not get your cellulite retouched?’ And it’s like, well, honestly, I just got into the bikini, I went to the beach, and then I got over it.”

And though Graham is tired of being “asked about body politics in every interview,” she doesn’t take her platform for granted. While it’s a nuisance to constantly explain her body, Graham thinks back to the women who are inspired by her words and pictures as reasons to keep speaking out.

“We all have our insecurities, but you learn to grow and love yourself, and I think about all the women whose lives are being changed by seeing that photo and by seeing me just being confident and posing. That’s why I do this,” Graham said.

No one should be defined by their size, shape or any other attribute. We are all multifaceted humans and should be treated as such, even celebrities. Good on Graham for pointing that out and always keeping it 100-percent real.