Ashley Graham’s Harper’s Bazaar Cover Is An Editorial Thirst Trap & I’m Living For It

Like all folks who get paid to have their photographs taken, Ashley Graham is gorgeous, photogenic and knows how to work her damn angles. But what makes her stand out from every other model out there is the fact that she somehow looks hotter every single time she takes a photo. And just when I thought the model couldn’t possibly outdo herself again, Ashley Graham’s summer 2020 Harper’s Bazaar cover graced my Instagram feed. I didn’t think it could get any better than Graham’s Met Gala 2019 slay, but the model has consistently proven that she only gets more beautiful each day. I’ll have what she’s having, thanks.

Wearing a stunning Proenza Schouler cut-out gown, Ashley Graham posed for the Harper’s Bazaar “Voices of Hope” issue—and allow me to ~voice~ how hot she looks. Seriously, catch me adding this photo to every mood and inspiration board I have (or will ever make). It’s that good, and wasn’t even shot in person. Photographer Mario Sorrenti shot the look over Zoom (!!) with a little help from Graham’s husband Justin and new baby Isaac. She showed off both the cover photo and a BTS look at her hubs and son snapping the pic on her Instagram, so we all can cry over how adorable the entire situation was. My at-home photoshoots could never.

This gorgeous cover (I’m still swooning!!) is one of multiple for Harper’s Bazaar’s summer 2020 issue. Christy Turlington Burns—activist and founder of Every Mother Counts—talked to five different women about their visions for the world in the future. Along with Ashley Graham, Burns interviewed Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, United States Rep. Lauren Underwood, New York gubernatorial top aide Melissa DeRosa and public health expert Dr. Leana Wen. Talk about a group of powerhouse women!

In the summer issue, Ashley Graham touches on the current state of the world, and her words are hopeful, inspiring and all too true: “This moment is incredibly long overdue, and there is hope in seeing people from all walks of life come together in solidarity. But we must remember that this work cannot stop anytime soon if we want to see justice and confront systematic racism.” Yes, Graham looks jaw-droppingly good in the Harper’s Bazaar “Voices of Hope” issue, but her words are arguably the most important thing to take away from this cover story. Well done, Ashley Graham.