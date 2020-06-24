Ashley Graham’s Harper’s Bazaar Cover Is An Editorial Thirst Trap & I’m Living For It

Scroll To See More Images
Like all folks who get paid to have their photographs taken, Ashley Graham is gorgeous, photogenic and knows how to work her damn angles. But what makes her stand out from every other model out there is the fact that she somehow looks hotter every single time she takes a photo. And just when I thought the model couldn’t possibly outdo herself again, Ashley Graham’s summer 2020 Harper’s Bazaar cover graced my Instagram feed. I didn’t think it could get any better than Graham’s Met Gala 2019 slay, but the model has consistently proven that she only gets more beautiful each day. I’ll have what she’s having, thanks.
Wearing a stunning Proenza Schouler cut-out gown, Ashley Graham posed for the Harper’s Bazaar “Voices of Hope” issue—and allow me to ~voice~ how hot she looks. Seriously, catch me adding this photo to every mood and inspiration board I have (or will ever make). It’s that good, and wasn’t even shot in person. Photographer Mario Sorrenti shot the look over Zoom (!!) with a little help from Graham’s husband Justin and new baby Isaac. She showed off both the cover photo and a BTS look at her hubs and son snapping the pic on her Instagram, so we all can cry over how adorable the entire situation was. My at-home photoshoots could never.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @cturlington for including me alongside this group of incredible women. There are so many reasons I look up to you. Your fight for the health and well-being of mothers and children everywhere never stops inspiring me, and it was an honor to learn from and connect with you @Af85 @repunderwood @drleanawen and @melissaderosa. It has been a trying time for everyone, but my faith in these women and everyone else who is fighting for change is what gives me hope for the future ❤️ Cover shot over Zoom by @MarioSorrenti (with Issac along for the ride!) link in bio for the full article.
This gorgeous cover (I’m still swooning!!) is one of multiple for Harper’s Bazaar’s summer 2020 issue. Christy Turlington Burns—activist and founder of Every Mother Counts—talked to five different women about their visions for the world in the future. Along with Ashley Graham, Burns interviewed Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, United States Rep. Lauren Underwood, New York gubernatorial top aide Melissa DeRosa and public health expert Dr. Leana Wen. Talk about a group of powerhouse women!
View this post on Instagram
In a matter of months, the pandemic has upended our systems, routines, and lives. But in many ways, it has also exposed how they need to change—a fact brought to tragic light by the killings of Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and too many others whose lives have been touched or claimed by systemic racism, hate, violence, and brutality, and the great movement to finally erase racial injustice and inequality that has ignited in their wake. For BAZAAR’s summer issue, @everymomcounts founder and activist @cturlington talks to five hopeful women—Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix @af85, U.S. Rep. @repunderwood, public health expert @drleanawen, model @ashleygraham, and New York State gubernatorial top aide @melissadderosa—who all have visions for what our new world should look like: more equitable, just, and safe for everyone—and very different from the one we’re leaving behind. All Photographs by @mario_sorrenti Fashion Editor: @georgecortina Christy Turlington Burns wears @bottegaveneta Allyson Felix wears @maisonmargiela and @manoloblahnik Ashley Graham wears @proenzaschouler Dr. Leana Wen wears @chanelofficial Melissa DeRosa wears @prabalgurung and @jimmychoo
In the summer issue, Ashley Graham touches on the current state of the world, and her words are hopeful, inspiring and all too true: “This moment is incredibly long overdue, and there is hope in seeing people from all walks of life come together in solidarity. But we must remember that this work cannot stop anytime soon if we want to see justice and confront systematic racism.” Yes, Graham looks jaw-droppingly good in the Harper’s Bazaar “Voices of Hope” issue, but her words are arguably the most important thing to take away from this cover story. Well done, Ashley Graham.