Ashley Graham Discourages Women from Modeling to Avoid Being ‘Picked Apart All the Time’

With historic covers for Sports Illustrated and Vogue under her belt, Ashley Graham‘s modeling career has never been hotter. But that doesn’t mean she’s afraid from speaking her mind on the downside of the industry. In an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” the 30-year-old model revealed the advice she gives to aspiring models and why she warns them from entering the industry.

Graham’s main point of contention with the modeling industry is its overly critical nature, which often results in models being “picked apart” for various parts of their body and personality. “I say to them, ‘Who—why would you want to become a model? Why would you want to be picked apart all the time?’” she said when asked what her advice would be to aspiring models.

Instead, Graham advises people to become editors, such as Vogue‘s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, or designers, so they can call the shots more than if they were simply a face for a project. “‘Why don’t you go be the editor? Why not just strive to be, like, Anna Wintour? Or why not be a designer and tell models what to do all day?’” Graham said.

Along with speaking out on the modeling industry, Graham also took aim at the term “plus-size,” which she called “divisive” for categorizing women. “I think the word ‘plus-sized’ is so divisive to women,” Graham said. “I think that when you use the word ‘plus-size,’ you’re putting all these women into a category.”

She also went on to slam common stereotypes for curvy women, which often consists of the misconception that curvy don’t care for their bodies. “‘You don’t eat well. You don’t work out. You couldn’t care less about your body. You’re insecure. You have no confidence.’ And that is none of this,” Graham listed as stereotypes.

If there’s one celebrity who we can trust to always keep it 100-percent real, it’s Graham. May she never stop dropping truth bombs.